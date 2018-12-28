Girl Caught Performing The Macarena During Church Prayer
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 28, 2018 @ 5:44 AM

Prayer is a time for quiet reflection and apparently, it is also the perfect time to practice your dance moves.
In a video posted by YouTube user Christian Suddreth a young girl was spotted busting out her best 90s Macarena dance moves during the sinner’s prayer.
Have you ever been caught in the act of something really embarrassing?

