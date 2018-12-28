Prayer is a time for quiet reflection and apparently, it is also the perfect time to practice your dance moves.
In a video posted by YouTube user Christian Suddreth a young girl was spotted busting out her best 90s Macarena dance moves during the sinner’s prayer.
Have you ever been caught in the act of something really embarrassing?
Girl Caught Performing The Macarena During Church Prayer
