Girl Crew App Helps Ladies Make Friends Ladies, has it been a while since you’ve had a bestie? Need someone to stay up late and talk to, maybe game with, or go on bike rides together? Then Girl Crew is the App for you! Appfriendsgirl crew SHARE RELATED CONTENT Back to School Shopping and What Teachers Need Drunk History Covered Col. Sanders Vans Made Van Gogh Shoes Kids Are Burning Themselves With Hot Water Challenge Shark Returned After Being Stolen In Baby Stroller LeBron’s Full Speech at Opening of I Promise School