Girl Schemes, Orders $350 Worth of Toys

For her birthday, 6 year old Caitilin was allowed to order herself a barbie from her mom’s Amazon account. Later on, she asked her mom if she could log back onto her Amazon account to check the shipping status of her toy. Her mom said yes, but little did they know that sneaky Caitlin was scheming a plan. The next day the family was surprised when a delivery truck pulled up and unloaded box, after box, after box at their house. Turns out, Caitlin ordered herself almost $400 worth of toys, and opted for next day shipping.

The boxes were taller than Caitlin when stacked! Her family took some pictures of her next to her spoils. But, Caitlin doesn’t get to keep the toys. They were sent back, and Caitlin was grounded from the internet.