Girl Scout Cookies Will be Sold Online This Year
If you have been preparing to hand over your wallet for some Thin Mints, you’re going to have to do things differently this year. The Girl Scouts of U.S.A. have announced that this year’s cookie season will be solely online to avoid any spread of Covid-19.
The Girl Scouts have also announced a partnership with Grubhub, which means you can get quick delivery of your favorite cookies at home. You can start ordering your Girl Scout Cookies nationwide on their ordering site starting February 1. What is your favorite Girl Scout Cookie? How much do you usually spend on Girl Scout Cookies?