Girl’s Inoperable Brain Tumor Disappears

An 11-year-old girl from Texas who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor has doctors scratching their heads after her tumor seems to have disappeared. Roxli Doss and her parents were given the diagnoses in June that her headaches were caused by DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), a very aggressive brain tumor. She had been suffering from headaches, nausea, and double vision and the family was devastated by the terrible news of her tumor.

Roxli went through weeks of radiation treatment this summer and her community supported the family by holding a benefit to raise money. Scott and Gena, Roxli’s parents, couldn’t do anything except pray for a miracle and now it seems they got one.

When Roxli’s doctors looked at her MRI scan, the tumor was undetectable. They have no idea why it seems to have vanished, but it’s gone and her docs says that’s “really unusual.” But the girl is back to doing what she loves – horseback riding – and being an active kid. She’s still undergoing treatments, including immunotherapy, as a precaution, but her dad says Roxli is “just doing awesome!”

Source: New York Post