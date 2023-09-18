Girls on the Run East Central Ohio Fall 5K – Time to Register HERE:
Girls on the Run East Central Ohio – the Annual 5K Run/Walk Event is Here! This is an event for the entire community! Join us!!
Location: Jackson High School and North Park – 7660 Fulton Rd NW, Massillon, OH 44646
Arrival Time: 9 a.m. Optional – For Extra Activities – Happy Hair Booth, Bling Your Bib, Shop
our GOTR Store, Raffle Baskets, and More!
Mascot race: 10 a.m.
5K Start Time: 10:30 a.m.
Registration includes:
● Race bib
● 5K t-shirt
● Finisher’s medal
● Race bag along with post-race snacks
Regular Registration: September 11 – October 8
Running Buddies/Community Members (16 & up): $35
Students (15 & under): $25
Late Registration: October 9 – November 11
(A 5K shirt may not be guaranteed with late registration)
Running Buddies/Community Members (16 & up): $45
Students (15 & under): $35
*All Fall GOTR Girls & Coaches are registered for the 5K*