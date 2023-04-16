Girls on the Run Spring 5K Walk/Run – Details HERE

It’s an event for the entire community! Girls on the Run East Central Ohio presents its Spring 5K Run/Walk Event! Mix 94.1 and 1480 WHBC will be on site for all the fun and excitement on Saturday, May 13th.

5K Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Location: GlenOak High School: 1801 Schneider St. NE, Canton, Oh 44721

Arrival Time: 9 a.m. Optional – For Extra Activities – Happy Hair Booth, Bling Your Bib, Shop our GOTR Store, Raffle Baskets, and More!

5K Start Time: 10:30 a.m.

Registration includes:

● Race bib

● 5K t-shirt

● Finisher’s medal

● Race bag along with post-race snacks

Regular Registration: April 4 – April 29

Running Buddies/Community Members (16 & up): $35

Students (15 & under): $25

Late Registration: April 30 – May 10

(A 5K shirt may not be guaranteed with late registration)

Running Buddies/Community Members (16 & up): $45

Students (15 & under): $35

*All Spring GOTR Girls & Coaches are registered for the 5K*

To Register, visit GOTR 5K Registration