Girls on the Run Spring 5K Walk/Run – Details HERE
It’s an event for the entire community! Girls on the Run East Central Ohio presents its Spring 5K Run/Walk Event! Mix 94.1 and 1480 WHBC will be on site for all the fun and excitement on Saturday, May 13th.
5K Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
Location: GlenOak High School: 1801 Schneider St. NE, Canton, Oh 44721
Arrival Time: 9 a.m. Optional – For Extra Activities – Happy Hair Booth, Bling Your Bib, Shop our GOTR Store, Raffle Baskets, and More!
5K Start Time: 10:30 a.m.
Registration includes:
● Race bib
● 5K t-shirt
● Finisher’s medal
● Race bag along with post-race snacks
Regular Registration: April 4 – April 29
Running Buddies/Community Members (16 & up): $35
Students (15 & under): $25
Late Registration: April 30 – May 10
(A 5K shirt may not be guaranteed with late registration)
Running Buddies/Community Members (16 & up): $45
Students (15 & under): $35
*All Spring GOTR Girls & Coaches are registered for the 5K*
To Register, visit GOTR 5K Registration