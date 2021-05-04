Give A Nurse In Your Community Some Shine And They Could Win A HUGE Gift Basket!
National Nurses’ Week is coming up May 6th through 12th and while nurses ALWAYS deserve our appreciation, we’ve teamed up with T-Mobile to make sure they are pampered this year. After fighting to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy during the pandemic, we want the nurses in our community to get some extra shine!
Starting May 6th, come back here to nominate a nurse in your community and share a little about what makes them so fabulous. We will then pick nurses at random and recognize them with a gift basket filled with goodies from great LOCAL vendors:
Candles from Root Candle Company
Gourmet Chocolates from Anastasiades Exclusive Chocolates
Trail and Snack Mixes from Hickory Harvest Foods
Large bags of coffee from Cherry Blend Coffee Roasters
Lunch certificates from Charley’s Philly Steaks in North Canton
Cool T-Mobile merch
and more!