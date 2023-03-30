Give him his flowers: G-Eazy returns with new song and video, “Tulips & Roses”

“Been a while had to come remind y’all who the GOAT is,” raps G-Eazy on his new track “Tulips & Roses.” The rapper, who took a self-imposed yearlong hiatus, is back with the first release of his new era.

After losing his mom, G-Eazy, born Gerald Gillum, spent time in a rental apartment in Paris, where he penned the new song, described as “an honest and self-reflective account of his life and career.”

“A certified legend/ If I quit at this moment/ Should already know this/ I’m really one of the coldest,” he raps. “So I need all my respect/ I need my tulips n’ roses/ I made my record label fortunes and I met all my quotas.”

The black-and-white cinematic video was filmed in Paris, and shows Gerald leaving a beautiful woman in bed in a hotel room and rapping in front of City of Light landmarks like the Eiffel Tower.

Meanwhile, the woman slips the hotel room key to some shady characters, who ransack the hotel room while the woman and Gerald are out at a cabaret club. The clip ends with the robbers running out of the hotel room at the last minute; it’s meant to be a cliffhanger.

No word yet on whether or not a new album is on the way from the “Me, Myself & I” rapper.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.