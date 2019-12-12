‘Giving Machines’ are Vending Machines Where You Can Donate With the Push of a Button
Wouldn’t it be great to be able to donate to a charity with the push of a button? In 10 cities around the world you can do just that! ‘Giving Machines’ have been set up in certain cities and they are essentially vending machines that allow you to donate items like books, meals and personal care items. There are also unique items you can donate such as donating a chicken to a family in need on the other side of the world.
The Giving Machines started in 2017 and have been a huge success! They’ve helped to raise millions of dollars for local and global charities! Hopefully, they will expand to many more cities soon!