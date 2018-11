“Gladiator 2” is a go with Ridley Scott returning as the director.

The next installment will focus on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s character Commodus.

Although Russel Crowe’s character Maximus died in the first movie, Lucius will be influenced by Maximus in the sequel.

There aren’t more details than that about the film so far, but more details are coming soon.