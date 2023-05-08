‘Glee’ star Dianna Agron on those Taylor Swift romance rumors: “That’s funny”

When Taylor Swift released her album Red back in 2012, her “Easter eggs” were still taking the form of hidden messages in her lyric booklets. Now, actress Dianna Agron, best known for playing Quinn on Glee, has responded to a longstanding rumor about her and Taylor in a conversation sparked by one of those hidden messages.

The message in the Red booklet concerns Taylor’s hit “22” and reads “Ashley, Dianna, Claire, Selena.” They’re the names of the people Taylor celebrated her 22nd birthday with: stylist Ashley Avignone, jewelry designer Claire Kislinger, Selena Gomez and Dianna.

So in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the interviewer refers to Dianna as “one of the inspirations” for “22.”

“Me? Oh, if only!” she replies. “That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

That led the Rolling Stone interviewer to ask Dianna how she felt about her and Taylor being “shipped” by some fans and even the media.

“Shipped?” Dianna asked, apparently unaware of the meaning of the term.

The interviewer informed her that at one point, fans and the media speculated that she and Taylor were in a romantic relationship, based on song lyrics, tweets and their close relationship circa 2012.

Dianna replied, “That is so interesting. … I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

Of course, Dianna isn’t the only female celebrity Taylor Swift has been linked to: those Karlie Kloss rumors won’t go away either.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.