Glendale, Arizona, to symbolically rename itself Swift City in honor of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift ended her “Bejeweled” video with her getting the keys to her own castle. Now, she’s getting something bigger — a whole city is naming itself after her, albeit temporarily.

Glendale, Arizona, revealed Monday that it will officially give itself a new title fitting for a “Taylor’s Version” stamp of approval. It will be known as Swift City, and the symbolic name change will take effect on Friday and run through Saturday.

The move was made in honor of Taylor’s upcoming sold-out Eras Tour, which kicks off Friday at Glendale’s State Farm Arena and plays for a second night the following day.

“#GlendaleAZ is so ‘bejeweled’ for @taylorswift13 ’s #TSTheErasTour that we’re renaming the city in her honor,” the Maricopa County city’s official Twitter announced. City Mayor Jerry P. Weiers also made the official announcement on Monday.

According to AZ Central, Weiers said during his speech, “All Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles ‘that could light up this whole town’ on all social media platforms because ‘the best people in life are free,’” which references her songs “You Belong With Me” and “New Romantics.”

In addition, the city will light up official billboards welcoming fans to Swift City. Officials had to obtain permission from Swift’s team to go through with the symbolic name change and use imagery from her tour for the promotion.

Several bars and restaurants around the city will feature Taylor-themed offerings during her two-night residency in celebration of the Eras Tour.

Glendale, which is about 9 miles from Phoenix, is home to roughly 250,000 people.

