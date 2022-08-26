“Glimpse of Us” singer Joji to release album ‘Smithereens’ in November

88rising

Joji, whose song “Glimpse of Us” has become a global hit, will release his third album, Smithereens, on November 4. It’s now available for preorder.

The album is the follow-up to 2020’s Nectar and features “Glimpse of Us,” as well as a new song that’s available today: “Yukon (Interlude).” It comes with a video that, unlike the clip for “Glimpse of Us,” actually features Joji. In fact, it’s his first music video appearance in nearly two years.

The Japanese-born singer kicks off his sold-out North American tour September 1 in Palo Alto, California. It’s set to wrap up October 22 in Miami, Florida.

