Go on tour with Hozier in new video for “Too Sweet”

May 10, 2024 5:00PM EDT
ABC/Paula Lobo

It’s unusual for an artist to release a video for a song after it’s already hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but Hozier isn’t just any artist.

The singer born Andrew Hozier-Byrne has just dropped the video for “Too Sweet,” which recently became his first-ever chart topper in the U.K., the U.S. and in his home country of Ireland.  The video gives a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like for Hozier on tour: You see him rehearsing with his band, traveling to a venue, soundchecking and then taking the stage.

On Instagram, Hozier announced the video by writing, “It’s been a thrill to play Too Sweet live for the first time and see all the incredible support for this song.”

“Too Sweet” is from Hozier’s Unheard, which features four songs that didn’t make it onto his 2023 album Unreal Unearth.  He’s currently on the North American leg of his current tour, which includes a stop at Lollapalooza in August.

