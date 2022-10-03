Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

October 3, 2022 9:28AM EDT
GoFundMe Account Set Up for Victims of Weekend Canton Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two youngsters from Canton are dead and their father seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman were killed when the pickup truck Javon Moore was driving went off Harrison Avenue NW near 9th Street and hit a tree.

The canton Metro Crash Team also says the vehicle rolled over.

The boys were deceased at the scene.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the boys’ maternal grandmother to help defray the cost of two funerals.

