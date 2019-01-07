Golden Globes Big Winners Rundown

It was a night of surprises at last night’s Golden Globes Awards for film and TV, here are some of the big winners.

The films Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book, the FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and The Kominsky Method from Netflix were the biggest winners.

The Netflix film Roma picked up two awards for best director and best foreign-language film.

Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse beat out some stiff competition to pick up the award for best animated feature.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody, the movie that tells the story of the group Queen and its lead singer Freddie Mercury, was a big winner at last night’s Golden Globes. The biopic took home best film drama and best drama actor for the star of the film Rami Malek, who played Mercury. With the honors last night, Bohemian Rhapsody has now solidified itself as a serious contender at this year’s upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Lady Gaga

Gaga Wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes Congratulations to Lady Gaga, her song “Shallow” won the award for best original song at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony. On the win, Gaga said, “As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter and these…incredible men, they lifted me up and supported me.” Gaga’s “Shallow” beat out the other nominees Kendrick Lamar (Black Panther), Dolly Parton (Dumplin), Annie Lennox (A Private War), and Troye Sivan (Boy Erased).