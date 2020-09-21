Gonzalez, Problem Solvers Have New Stimulus Plan
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Problem Solvers Caucus including Congressman Anthony Gonzalez continues to push their up-to-$2-trillion dollar stimulus proposal, working to get leadership back to the bargaining table.
Gonzalez told WHBC News and Canton’s Morning News last week that the White House was willing to talk about it, but there were mixed reviews from House and Senate leadership.
The package aids schools, business, and provides payments for those out of work.
They even have a ceiling for unemployment payments, so that recipients don’t make more than what their job paid them.
Eight committee leaders have rejected the plan.