Goo Goo Dolls provide unflinching look at domestic violence in “You Are The Answer” music video

ABC/Randy Holmes

Goo Goo Dolls have released the “You Are The Answer” music video, which fans hail as the standout track off their new album, Chaos in Bloom.

The music video hits close to home for the band, as it highlights the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation, a nonprofit they’ve partnered with. The organization is focused on ending the cycle of domestic violence by assisting children in their safety and well-being, and in securing a better future.

The music video shares an unflinching look at domestic violence, starting with a woman using makeup to hide her multiple bruises. It’s then revealed the woman grew up in an unstable household, where her violent father would abuse both her and her mother.

Her mother was too afraid to flee the relationship, which causes the woman to reflect on why she continues to stay with her abusive partner.

The music video ends with the woman consoling her younger self before escaping her home to seek closure by visiting her elderly father at a hospital. She then gives birth to her child and is seen peacefully feeding her baby without her abusive partner.

Frontman John Rzeznik then shares a PSA about supporting the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation and encouraging victims of domestic violence to reach out for help.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

