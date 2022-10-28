Goo Goo Dolls team with QVC+ and HSN+ for free streaming concert special

ABC/Randy Holmes

Couldn’t get tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls on their tour? Don’t worry, the band has you covered.

The hitmaking band has teamed up with QVC+ and HSN+ for The Total Experience: Goo Goo Dolls — Chaos In Bloom, which you can watch right now for free. It features exclusive interviews with the group and live concert footage of a recent show in Toledo, OH. The five-song performance includes “Name,” “Better Days” and “Iris,” plus two songs from the band’s latest album, Chaos In Bloom: “Yeah I Like You” and “Going Crazy.”

There’s also a virtual “merch table” where you can buy Chaos In Bloom, as well as Goo Goo Dolls’ recent holiday album It’s Christmas All Over and one of 50 CDs signed by the group.

If you don’t want to watch on your desktop, you can download the QVC+ or HSN+ mobile apps and check it out on your phone.

Goo Goo Dolls launch the second leg of their headlining tour Friday night in Eau Claire, WI. It’s set to wrap up November 20 in El Paso, TX.

