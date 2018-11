A Burger King employee in Virginia is going viral for her random act of kindness to an elderly customer. Nineteen year old Alexis Easter was pictured escorting an elderly regular customer to their car after a meal, and it caught the attention of someone riding by who captured the moment.

“Seeing her help this gentleman was so heartwarming,” said Elizabeth Chandler, the person that took the picture. “It’s so seldom to see people going out of their way for others and expecting nothing in return.”