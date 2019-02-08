Good Financial News for a Stark County Company
By WHBC
|
Feb 8, 2019 @ 6:59 AM

The Timken Company is reporting strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results.
In the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $60 million, versus net income of $29.2 million for the same period a year ago.
Looking at the entire year of 2018, net income was $302 million, compared to net income of $203 million a year ago.
President and CEO Richard Kyle says the company expects to see continued growth in 2019.
The Timken Company, headquartered in North Canton, is a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products.

