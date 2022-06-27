      Weather Alert

'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series lineup includes Demi Lovato, Meghan Thee Stallion & more

Jun 27, 2022 @ 9:30am

ABC News

ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series is back.

This year’s lineup, sponsored by Massage Envy, kicks off July 8 in New York’s Central Park with K-pop group aespa.

The rest of the lineup includes Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Latin star Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion, and concludes September 2 with Black Eyed Peas.

Visit GoodMorningAmerica.com at noon ET to request your free tickets to these shows.

Here’s the full Good Morning America Summer Concert Series lineup:

July 8: aespa
July 15: OneRepublic
August 12: Megan Thee Stallion
August 19: Demi Lovato
August 26: Ozuna
September 2: Black Eyed Peas

 

