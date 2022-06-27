'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series lineup includes Demi Lovato, Meghan Thee Stallion & more
ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series is back.
This year’s lineup, sponsored by Massage Envy, kicks off July 8 in New York’s Central Park with K-pop group aespa.
The rest of the lineup includes Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Latin star Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion, and concludes September 2 with Black Eyed Peas.
Visit GoodMorningAmerica.com at noon ET to request your free tickets to these shows.
Here’s the full Good Morning America Summer Concert Series lineup:
July 8: aespa
July 15: OneRepublic
August 12: Megan Thee Stallion
August 19: Demi Lovato
August 26: Ozuna
September 2: Black Eyed Peas
