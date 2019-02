(ONN) – Soon, Ohioans will be able to find their favorite out-of-state brews locally.

A new startup called Brew Pipeline is set to launch this spring in 15 states including Ohio.

According to Columbus Business First, the company hopes to be the middleman for craft beer breweries and retailers.

It’ll help popular breweries launch a single beer, for a set time, at stores in a new area.

You might start spotting those new beers as soon as April, here in Ohio.