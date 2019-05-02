Google Will Soon Let You Delete Your Location Data

Okay, Google users the moment you’ve been waiting for is finally coming soon. Google will soon be introducing a feature that allows you to auto-delete your location history and web and app activity data!

The feature will allow you to auto-delete the data for three months or 18 months, and then continue to delete the info over a period of time.

Google found itself in hot water last year after it was found out that Google would still track you after turning off the location history setting.

According to Google, the feature will be rolling out to users “in the coming weeks.”

Are you happy to know this feature is coming soon? Have you ever had an issue with your location activity being tracked?