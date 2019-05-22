“GoT” Prequel May Not Air Till 2021
According to the HBO programming president, the “Game of Thrones” prequel won’t be on the air until 2021.
“Shooting a pilot in June 2019 and having it on the air a year later feels a little rushed, but its too soon to tell,” says Casey Bloys.
The prequel will be set thousands of years before the “Game of Thrones” that you now know and will star Naomi Watts.
The series will also focus on where the White Walkers came from, and the Starks family legends.
Are you afraid that HBO will do too much “Game of Thrones?”