Government Program Will Give You $50 Off Your Internet Bill

May 12, 2021 @ 10:59am

The federal government has launched an emergency program that can give you $50 off your monthly internet bill. Tens of millions of Americans are eligible for the program, which is part of last December’s $900 billion relief package.

More than 800 mobile and internet providers are participating in the program, including Comcast, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.   You can check your eligibility at getemergencybroadband.org. Should the U.S. set up a national broadband internet service to make sure everyone is connected?

