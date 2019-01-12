Government Shut Down And How It Affects Your Food
By Anastasia Otto
|
Jan 11, 2019 @ 7:22 PM

It is now day 22 of the government shut down and although we’re relieved to know we’ll be receiving our tax refunds, there are still many government workers that are without pay. Some you may want to make sure are well compensated.

Due to the shutdown, The Food and Drug Administration has stopped routine food safety inspections of seafood, fruits, vegetables and many other foods at high risk of contamination. Domestic meats are still inspected by the Department of Agriculture but are also working without pay.

With the knowledge that the FDA oversees over 80% of the nation’s food supply, it’s no wonder that the more American’s are becoming concerned with the repercussions of the government shutdown.

Canned food anyone?

