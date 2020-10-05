Governor Addresses Higher Coronavirus Numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Along with offering prayers and best wishes for the president and First Lady, Governor Mike DeWine in a coronavirus update on Friday was hopeful the news that the leader of the free world has the virus will encourage others to go along with the safety measures that protect others.
DeWine says case, positivity and hospitalization numbers are up in the state, and it is concerning.
The governor says he and the First Lady have been tested after meeting the president aboard Air Force One in Dayton last week.
He also told CNN on Sunday that he had not been contacted by contact tracers from the White House.