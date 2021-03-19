Governor Addresses Nursing Home Visitation, Vaccination Questions

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite efforts to encourage nursing home visitation, Stark and Summit Counties have six such homes allowing no visitation.
And perhaps for good reason: two Stark County long-term care facilities have had smaller outbreaks in the last week.
Governor Mike DeWine says in order for those places to be able to open the doors to guests, they must continue to push vaccinations.
One facility reports 21 new cases in the last week, while another has 14.
There’s a program in place now to provide shots for new employees and residents.