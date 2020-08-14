      Weather Alert

Governor Addresses Presents Health Plan Based on Recommendations From Strike Force

Aug 14, 2020 @ 3:41am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governor laid out an Equity Action Plan during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

The plan includes guidelines from his Minority Health Strike Force designed to reduce health disparities based on skin color.

The governor pointed out that the lifespan of African Americans in Ohio is four years less than that for the white population.

The governor also sent a package of reforms on policing in the state to the General Assembly.

He says the legislature must pass it.

