Governor Addresses Voting Process, Presidential Debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s one area where President Trump is seeing very little support.
That’s his contention that he may not accept the outcome of the election.
Governor Mike DeWine addressed that Thursday, quoting presidential author Theodore White, who wrote of the invisible process that results in the smooth transfer of power to another person.
The governor is also hopeful for a better second debate.
DeWine says the Tuesday debate was not our finest hour, and he hopes the next one is better.