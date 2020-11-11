      Weather Alert

Governor Addressing State on Rising Virus Numbers

Nov 11, 2020 @ 6:26am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine, addressing the state on coronavirus Wednesday afternoon at 5:30, in place of Tuesday’s regular media briefing.

The governor had indicated last week that some new plans were in the works, as the numbers continue rising.

Both the state and Stark County set daily case records Tuesday, with over 6500 in Ohio and 214 locally.

There were also 386 new hospitalizations across the state.

Hear the governor live at 5:30 here on 1480 WHBC, whbc.com, and at 1480 WHBC on the iHeart and radio.com apps.

