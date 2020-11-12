      Weather Alert

Governor: Another Order Coming for Social Events

Nov 12, 2020 @ 5:23am

COLUMBUS, Ohio 9News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With many cases coming out of banquets, wedding receptions and social events following funerals, the governor says he will be putting new orders on such gatherings, like remaining seated and wearing a mask when not consuming food.

Mike DeWine reminds Ohioans that the April ten-person gathering limit is still in effect.

He’s also saying that colleges and universities may be forced to go fully remote in January if the spread has not slowed.

Most institutions are already ending their Fall semesters at Thanksgiving.

