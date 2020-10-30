Governor Asks for County COVID Defense Teams
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hoping to stem the tide, Governor Mike DeWine is asking each county to form a COVID Defense Team, to come up with recommendations for lowering the virus numbers in their area.
The governor says county and health commissioners, mayors, and business, religious and health care leaders should be among the participants.
He’s begun discussions with county leaders about this, and those discussions will continue.
He’s hoping they can formulate the message locally that will convince more people to wear masks and follow the other protocols.
The governor says people are more likely to follow the advice of someone they know, or feel they know.