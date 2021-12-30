Governor Calls Up More Guard Members, Pushes Vaccinations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the mobilization of another 1250 members of the Ohio National Guard.
They’re being called up in support of crowded hospitals around the state.
DeWine says the unvaccinated have contributed largely to the surge in case numbers.
DeWine, saying it’s never too late to get the COVID shot.
A Cleveland Clinic expert says the state’s hospitalization rate is the highest in the country.