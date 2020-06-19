      Weather Alert

Governor: COVID Numbers Rising in 5 SW Ohio Counties

Jun 19, 2020 @ 3:04am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s coronavirus new-case numbers are generally on a downward slide, but Governor Mike DeWine is concerned about five counties from Cincinnati to Dayton and Springfield that are seeing what he calls “worrisome trend lines”.

The counties are Hamilton, Warren, Montgomery, Clark and Greene.

He’s asking for more testing help from the National Guard, making more testing available in those zip codes where the virus numbers are rising.

