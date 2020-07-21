Governor DeWine Calls for Householder’s Resignation
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following the announcement of his arrest earlier this afternoon, Governor Mike DeWine is now calling for the resignation of State House Speaker Larry Householder.
“Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for Speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives,” said DeWine in a tweet.
The Governor also mentioned that every American has the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Householder and four others face racketeering charges stemming from a case that reportedly involves a $60 million bribe. He was released on bond this afternoon.
The four others involved include former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, Householder adviser Jeffrey Longstreth and lobbyists Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes.
The charges are linked to the controversial House Bill 6, which was passed last year. The law bailed out nuclear power in Ohio and led to increases in electric bills for Ohio citizens.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose echoed DeWine’s request, saying Householder should do the right thing for the people of Ohio and resign today.
Ohio House Republican Leadership issued a statement as well. That statement can be viewed below.