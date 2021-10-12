Governor Does Amazon Reveal on 1480 WHBC, Says Company Likes Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governor’s office issued a press release regarding the new Amazon fulfillment center in Canton.
It indicates that the company has invested more than $12 billion in the state since 2010, while creating 41,000 jobs.
The company chose Canton, even with fulfillment centers already in Akron and the Cleveland area.
Even before that press release was issued Tuesday morning, Governor DeWine told listeners to Canton’s Morning News on 1480 WHBC that the new center was coming.
The press release indicates the thousand jobs will pay an average starting wage of $18 an hour.