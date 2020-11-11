Governor Issues New Mask Order, May Close Bars, Restaurants Again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine, addressing the state about the rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
He’s reissuing the July mask order with some changes, including creation of a Retail Compliance Unit which will check retail establishments for mask-wearing among employees and customers.
The first violation brings along a warning, but a second could mean a 24-hour store closure.
The governor also said he may be forced to close bars, restaurants and fitness centers if the numbers don’t improve.
He says they will revisit that next Thursday.