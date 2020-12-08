      Weather Alert

Governor Issues No New Orders in Special Monday Virus Briefing

Dec 8, 2020 @ 6:17am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When Governor Mike DeWine said “more needs to be done” last week, he says he just wanted more masking and distancing.

He does say the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew set to expire on Thursday will be continued.

The state reported 9200 cases on Monday.

Stark County had 63.

The governor says some 12,000 antigen tests awaiting a recheck are supposed to be added to Tuesday’s count, so they will be artifically high.

