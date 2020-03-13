      Breaking News
Governor Makes Bold Move, Closes Schools

Mar 13, 2020 @ 5:20am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More drastic action from the state, in advance of what is expected to be an increasing number of coronavirus cases

Governor Mike DeWine has decided to close all K-12 schools in the state for about three weeks starting after classes on Monday.

The governor says children are not likely to become seriously ill from the coronavirus, but they like adults can be carriers.

The extended break continues until April 3rd when it will be reassessed.

As of Friday morning, four other states had made school closing decisions, including Michigan.

