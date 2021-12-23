Governor, ODH Hoping to See COVID Hospital Numbers Drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With new case numbers up, the number of hospitalizations for COVID across the state is steady.
Though it may not be going up, Governor Mike DeWine and state health leaders and hospital personnel want to see it go down.
Wednesday, the hospitalization figure was 4778.
We’re starting to see Ohio National Guard personnel showing up at area hospitals.
Just over a thousand Guard members are being deployed, including 150 clinical staff.
The Ohio Department of Health says one-third of admitted hospital patients have COVID.