Governor, OHA: Mass Testing Site Coming to Canton

Jan 5, 2022 @ 6:52am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Though not on the original list of test sites for the state, Canton will be getting a mass testing location soon.

That’s according to the governor’s office.

20 members of the Ohio National Guard will join with a collaboration of Cleveland Clinic Mercy and Aultman Hospitals.

They will staff the site. according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

Locations and times haven’t been determined.

There are already Guard members assisting at Mercy and Aultman.

