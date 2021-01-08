Governor Previews Next Group Getting Vaccine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 1B group that includes school teachers and staff and those 65-and-older will begin to get their initial coronavirus vaccine doses on Tuesday January 19th.
That’s when those 80-and-older will be eligible for a vaccination.
The lower limit of the age range will then drop five years each week.
The governor says he anticipates that school employees will start to see the shots on February 1st.
He wants more students inside buildings starting March 1.
The effort starts with 100,000 doses in the first week, so it’s not known how long it will take to complete this group.