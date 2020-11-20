      Weather Alert

Governor Provides More Details on Curfew

Nov 20, 2020 @ 5:56am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine explains that police will not be pulling drivers over for being out after 10 p.m., despite the 21-day coronavirus curfew order that began Thursday night.

He says if an officer sees a large group of people congregating, they will be advised to move on.

Most retail businesses will lock their doors as part of the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

The order was issued Thursday, but it does not detail anything about enforcement and penalties.

As of Thursday afternoon, over 3800 Ohioans were in the hospital and 900 of them in the ICU for coronavirus.

Governor DeWine says the curfew should slow the community spread, which is overwhelming the healthcare system.

