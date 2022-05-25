Governor Reacts to Texas School Shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine in a statement says he and First Lady Fran DeWine are heartbroken over the tragedy in Texas.
He says the last place we should be afraid to send our children and grandchildren is to school.
DeWine saying he and Fran are keeping the victims and their families in their prayers, asking all Ohioans to do the same.
Citing the investigative abilities of the Department of Public Safety, DeWine offers those services to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, if they are needed.