      Weather Alert

Governor Reacts to Texas School Shooting

May 25, 2022 @ 8:05am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine in a statement says he and First Lady Fran DeWine are heartbroken over the tragedy in Texas.

He says the last place we should be afraid to send our children and grandchildren is to school.

DeWine saying he and Fran are keeping the victims and their families in their prayers, asking all Ohioans to do the same.

Citing the investigative abilities of the Department of Public Safety, DeWine offers those services to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, if they are needed.

Popular Posts
MTV To Reboot ‘Jersey Shore’ With All New Cast
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Have First Child
Coldplay Wants Fans to Power Their Concerts by Pedaling Bikes
Lil Nas X To Be Honored At Songwriters Hall of Fame
Happy Graduation 2022! Krispy Kreme Serves Up Free Donuts For High School & College Seniors
Connect With Us Listen To Us On