Governor Releases Budget Proposal

(WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has released his budget proposal for 20-20 and 20-21, which he says is driven by helping future generations.

The budget includes funding to help improve the infant mortality rate, lead poisoning in children and the foster care system.

DeWine says he wants to help foster kids by nearly doubling the budget for county family and children service agencies.

He says Ohio has more than 15,000 kids in foster care, and that one or both parents of many of them are mired in the opioid epidemic.

The governor is also trying to implement an 18-cent gas tax increase to fix roads and bridges in Ohio.

The Senate is expected to vote on the transportation budget next week.