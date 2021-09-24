Governor Rolls Out New Vaccination Encouragement Program for 12-to-25 Age Group
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is rolling out a Vax-A-Million 2.0 for younger people, hoping to get more of them vaccinated.
He’s calling it the Ohio Vax-2-School program.
There’s a million dollars in scholarships in drawings for those in the 12-to-25 age group who are vaccinated.
At the older end of that age group, money can be used at trade schools, for job training. etc.
There are five weekly top prizes of $100,000 scholarships.
There are also $10,000 scholarships.
DeWine says more information is forthcoming from the Ohio Department of Health and the lottery commission.
Here’s the information released so far by the governor’s office:
Governor DeWine emphasized that keeping kids in school, in-person, five days a week, remains a priority.
We know that the best way to do that is to get students vaccinated.
In addition to protecting kids from the severe effects of the virus, students who are vaccinated, do not have to quarantine if exposed, which means they won’t miss out on school.
To encourage eligible kids to get vaccinated, Governor DeWine announced the Ohio Vax-2-School program, which will be open to Ohioans aged 12 to 25 years old, and will be similar to the scholarship portion of the successful Vax-a-Million program.
Prizes will include 50 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.
Prizes will be announced Monday through Friday beginning the week of October 11th.
More details will be announced, including how to register, in the coming days.