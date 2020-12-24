      Weather Alert

Governor Says Next for Shots: Seniors, School Employees

Dec 24, 2020 @ 4:56am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s governor may be taking a different tack than most on delivering the coronavirus vaccine, with one major goal of getting kids back into school buildings.

With that in mind, Mike DeWine says one of the first groups to be vaccinated will be adult personnel inside school buildings, assuming those districts want to be open.

He says with 45-percent of students now learning fully-remote, it gives districts better options.

Those inoculations would follow the current Phase 1A subjects, and adults aged 65 and over.

87-percent of deaths in Ohio have been in that age group.

Popular Posts
Try This 'Secret' Hack For Finding Netflix Shows
McDonald's
Chinese McDonald's Restaurants Unveil Spam-Oreo-Mayo Sandwich
For $21 You Can Sleep Under the Times Square Ball
Father Who Died Years Ago Left Son $10 To Buy His First Beer When He Turned 21
family watching holiday movie
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Holiday Movie Facts You Didn't Know