Governor Says Next for Shots: Seniors, School Employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s governor may be taking a different tack than most on delivering the coronavirus vaccine, with one major goal of getting kids back into school buildings.
With that in mind, Mike DeWine says one of the first groups to be vaccinated will be adult personnel inside school buildings, assuming those districts want to be open.
He says with 45-percent of students now learning fully-remote, it gives districts better options.
Those inoculations would follow the current Phase 1A subjects, and adults aged 65 and over.
87-percent of deaths in Ohio have been in that age group.